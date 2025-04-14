 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Sam Moll
Reds place Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bouful_semenyogoal_250414.jpg
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
nbc_csu_starks_250414.jpg
Georgia’s Starks is a ‘safe’ pick in NFL draft
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Sam Moll
Reds place Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bouful_semenyogoal_250414.jpg
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
nbc_csu_starks_250414.jpg
Georgia’s Starks is a ‘safe’ pick in NFL draft
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Prescott's injury limits fantasy potential

April 14, 2025 02:39 PM
Patrick Daugherty provides the latest on Dak Prescott's hamstring injury, explaining why the Dallas Cowboys quarterback continues to mount red flags in fantasy football.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
nbc_roto_lawrence_250410.jpg
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_roto_puka_250325.jpg
01:30
Nacua expresses desire to retire at 30 years old
nbc_roto_camward_250325.jpg
01:29
What is Ward’s fantasy fit with Titans?
nbc_roto_rfs_freeagencywinners_250320.jpg
02:43
Darnold could be cut after one year if he falters
nbc_roto_rfs_titanscamward_250320.jpg
02:53
Titans should ‘stand pat’ with QB Ward at No. 1
nbc_roto_rfs_steelersrudolph_250320.jpg
02:31
Would Rudolph be better starting QB than Wilson?
nbc_roto_diggsv2_250320.jpg
01:16
Diggs could step into target vacuum with Patriots
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250319.jpg
55
Could Vikings sign Flacco to mentor QB McCarthy?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bouful_semenyogoal_250414.jpg
01:14
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
nbc_csu_starks_250414.jpg
03:03
Georgia’s Starks is a ‘safe’ pick in NFL draft
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250414.jpg
06:01
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
nbc_pl_fernandesfeature_250414.jpg
08:15
Fernandes helps Moore, 7, make Man United history
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250414.jpg
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
nbc_csu_revel_250414.jpg
06:26
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Shavon Revel
nbc_csu_darienporter_250414.jpg
09:40
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Darien Porter
nbc_csu_maxwellhairston_250414.jpg
08:23
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 Maxwell Hairston
nbc_csu_travishunter_250414.jpg
12:48
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Travis Hunter
cb_rankings.jpg
11:49
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
nbc_csu_willjohnson_250414.jpg
08:35
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Will Johnson
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
nbc_csu_draftkings_250414.jpg
02:41
Analyzing odds for DBs to go in Round 1 of draft
nbc_roto_dortmundbarcelona_250414.jpg
01:33
Bet on Dortmund double chance against Barcelona
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
02:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
dak.jpg
08:38
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
12:16
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
04:41
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
07:13
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints
toddbowles.jpg
03:44
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
nbc_pft_falconsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
02:01
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Atlanta Falcons
nbc_pft_panthersdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:35
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Carolina Panthers
nbc_pft_dtrankings_250414.jpg
05:32
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft DT rankings
nbc_pft_sanderslandingspots_250414.jpg
05:39
Sanders is name to watch when Saints are on clock
nbc_cfb_uclajrobinsonew_250409.jpg
02:33
Ever Wonder: What did Robinson play in college?