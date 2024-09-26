 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim brings the sound, Scottie Scheffler and U.S. deliver the fury at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup

Watch Now

Evaluating Jackson, Henry vs. Bills defense

September 26, 2024 03:54 PM
The Rotoworld Football Show examines the Baltimore Ravens offense, in particular Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, against the Buffalo Bills defense on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.