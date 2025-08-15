Skip navigation
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn't spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn't spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
August 15, 2025 01:30 PM
How should you attack Round 2 of your fantasy football draft? Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers use the Rotoworld/FantasyLife mock to provide some guidance.
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
01:50
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
01:17
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
03:33
‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ kicks off 2025-26 season
04:49
Report: Isak doesn’t want to play for Newcastle
07:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
02:55
How will Liverpool’s new additions mesh?
01:09
Brown out with hamstring issue is ‘concerning’
04:15
Isak’s reported behavior ‘doesn’t reflect well’
01:03
Injury won’t affect LaPorta’s fantasy value
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
01:15
Judkins could become primary back for Browns
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
05:02
Jota will ‘mean everything’ to Liverpool in 2025
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
01:28
Pick chalk for most passing touchdowns bet
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
07:03
Who to target in later rounds of fantasy draft
04:19
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
13:18
Love or hate Gibbs as No. 1 fantasy pick?
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
01:49
Gyokeres will be ‘revolutionary’ for Arsenal
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
