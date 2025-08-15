 Skip navigation
BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn't spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?

August 15, 2025 01:30 PM
How should you attack Round 2 of your fantasy football draft? Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers use the Rotoworld/FantasyLife mock to provide some guidance.

nbc_ffhh_draftround3_250815.jpg
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
nbc_bte_playernews_love_250812.jpg
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
nbc_roto_sanders_250811.jpg
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
nbc_roto_warren_250808.jpg
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
nbc_roto_burrow_250808.jpg
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
nbc_roto_richardson_250808.jpg
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250807.jpg
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
nbc_roto_keenanallen_250806.jpg
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250806.jpg
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
nbc_roto_jennings_250801.jpg
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
nbc_roto_jefferson_250730.jpg
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
nbc_roto_treylonburksv2_250729.jpg
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

nbc_pl_livbou_ekitikegoal_250815.jpg
01:50
Ekitike scores in Premier League debut
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
01:17
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
NeverWalk2.jpg
03:33
‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ kicks off 2025-26 season
8d6cbf47-3d5a-4f60-a4c9-21a3cb107b78.jpg
04:49
Report: Isak doesn’t want to play for Newcastle
Portland_2_raw.jpg
07:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
New_Additions_MPX.jpg
02:55
How will Liverpool’s new additions mesh?
nbc_roto_ajbrown_250815.jpg
01:09
Brown out with hamstring issue is ‘concerning’
Isak_MPX.jpg
04:15
Isak’s reported behavior ‘doesn’t reflect well’
nbc_roto_laporta_250815.jpg
01:03
Injury won’t affect LaPorta’s fantasy value
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_judkins_250815.jpg
01:15
Judkins could become primary back for Browns
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
Jota_MPX.jpg
05:02
Jota will ‘mean everything’ to Liverpool in 2025
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
ffhh_dk.jpg
01:28
Pick chalk for most passing touchdowns bet
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
henderson.jpg
07:03
Who to target in later rounds of fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_judkinsplayernews_250815.jpg
04:19
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
nbc_ffhh_draftround1_250815.jpg
13:18
Love or hate Gibbs as No. 1 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_nfcwest_250815.jpg
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
nbc_roto_colts_250815.jpg
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
gyokeres.jpg
01:49
Gyokeres will be ‘revolutionary’ for Arsenal
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone