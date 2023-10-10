Skip navigation
Packers WRs are hard to trust in fantasy lineups
October 10, 2023 02:42 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze the state of Green Bay's passing game and debate whether Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are viable fantasy options moving forward.
