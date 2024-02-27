 Skip navigation
Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_berry_pedersonint_240227.jpg
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
nbc_pft_brandonbeaneintv_v3_240227.jpg
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ranking potential free agents' Barkley and Jacobs

February 27, 2024 03:12 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze potential free agent running backs' Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, discussing which player has more value moving forward.