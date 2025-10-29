 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers shuffle their slumping lineup for World Series Game 5, moving Betts down and benching Pages
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche
Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
Report: Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo will not get the permanent job

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251029.jpg
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_pacheco_251029.jpg
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt
nbc_cbb_osudieblerint_251029.jpg
OSU HC Diebler preaches ‘winning over everything’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Daniels expected to practice ahead of Week 9

October 29, 2025 05:51 PM
Kyle Dvorchak details what Jayden Daniels' potential return in Week 9 means for the likes of Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz, and other "high-upside" options with Terry McLaurin out.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251029.jpg
01:20
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_pacheco_251029.jpg
01:31
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt
nbc_roto_love_251027.jpg
01:36
Don’t get ‘too excited’ about Love’s Week 8 output
nbc_roto_cook_251027.jpg
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’
nbc_roto_aaronjones_251024.jpg
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysvbroncos_251023.jpg
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
nbc_roto_meyers_251022.jpg
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
nbc_roto_wentz_251022.jpg
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
nbc_roto_collins_251022.jpg
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
nbc_roto_daniels_251022.jpg
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
jetstaylorthumbnailtwo.jpg
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
nbc_roto_bryceyoung_251021.jpg
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
nbc_roto_jsn_251021.jpg
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
nbc_roto_evans_251021.jpg
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
nbc_roto_jontaylor_251020.jpg
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_roto_montgomery_251015.jpg
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251014.jpg
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
nbc_roto_swift_251014.jpg
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251014.jpg
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
nbc_roto_bijan_251014.jpg
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_osudieblerint_251029.jpg
09:02
OSU HC Diebler preaches ‘winning over everything’
nbc_cbb_psurhoadesint_251029.jpg
09:41
Penn State HC Rhoades: ‘It’s a whole new team’
nbc_cbb_minnmedvedint_251029.jpg
08:34
Medved happy to be back home in Minnesota
nbc_cbb_iowamccollumint_251029.jpg
09:31
McCollum: Efficient offense will help our defense
nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
16:33
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
04:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_boston_251029.jpg
02:17
Boston wins with physical prowess and football IQ
nbc_golf_eastlakefinalrdhl_251029.jpg
13:35
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Final Round
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_roto_miller_251029.jpg
01:27
Hornets’ Miller seeking second opinion on shoulder
nbc_roto_giannis_251029.jpg
01:44
Giannis ‘utterly unstoppable’ vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_sarr_251029.jpg
01:32
Wizards’ Sarr ‘should be added’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_bieber_251029.jpg
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanintv_251029.jpg
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
nbc_golf_eastlaketrophypresenation_251029.jpg
02:16
Oregon, Florida stand tall at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
nbc_cbb_nebhoibergint_251029.jpg
07:32
Hoiberg’s Nebraska journey about adversity, family
nbc_cbb_wassprinkleint_251029.jpg
06:43
Sprinkle, Washington know Big Ten challenges now
nbc_ffhh_backtofutures_251029.jpg
04:52
Seahawks, Hutchinson CPOY among NFL Week 9 futures
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251029.jpg
07:06
Time to move on entirely from Andrews in fantasy
marv_291025.jpg
07:07
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
nbc_nba_christianandersenintv_251029.jpg
17:54
Anderson: Texas Tech is ‘tailor made’ for success
nbc_dps_dodgersevilempire_251029.jpg
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
nbc_ffhh_rbblinddates_251029.jpg
11:31
Vidal getting ‘RB1 usage’ after Hampton injury
nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
nbc_ffhh_rbopenclose_251029.jpg
10:20
Fire up Etienne, Dowdle for fantasy in Week 9
goff_291025.jpg
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season