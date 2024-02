Giaccio, Kauf nab 1st U.S. 1-2 in moguls since '13

Oliva Giaccio secured her second World Cup moguls victory as Jaelin Kauf recorded her 33rd podium in Deer Valley for the U.S.'s first 1-2 finish in a World Cup moguls since Heather McPhie and Eliza Outtrim in 2013.