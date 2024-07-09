 Skip navigation
Top News

olympics_1920_sign.jpg
Fields finalized for Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions
U.S. Open - Round One
Five things we learned from Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup press conference
Caitlin Clark Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark leads Angel Reese in race for Rookie of the Year, according to panel of AP voters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
popert.jpg
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_johnwoodintv_240709.jpg
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship

July 9, 2024 06:03 PM
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss key players heading into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, including Ally Ewing, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Now Playing
popert.jpg
6:38
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_johnwoodintv_240709.jpg
4:13
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_brysonontigerkeegan_240709.jpg
5:47
Tiger, DeChambeau react to Bradley’s captaincy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenrd1hl_240708.jpg
4:57
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
8:03
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyrydercaptain_240708.jpg
8:40
Keegan Bradley named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
2:07
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
Now Playing