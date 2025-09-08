Watch Now
DeChambeau's Walker Cup presence was 'cool to see'
Brentley Romine shares his thoughts on the United States beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup, explaining how golf star Bryson DeChambeau's support helped the Americans.
Up Next
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
Smith: 'Couldn't ask for better' Walker Cup team
Hear from Team USA Walker Cup captain Nathan Smith about his squad's winning effort at Cypress Point and key players including Stewart Hagestad and Preston Stout before Golf Central examines how GB&I can get on track.
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a 'special place'
Brentley Romine talks with 34-year-old Stewart Hagestad about his expectations for his fifth Walker Cup and his thoughts on Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, before Hagestad tests out the firm green at the 15th hole.
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
Poulter: First hole-in-one was 'really special'
Brentley Romine walks and talks with Luke Poulter, discussing his first hole-in-one, his recovery from a back injury, his rise to stardom, his thoughts on Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, his father, Ian, and more.
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
Ahead of Saturday's start of the 50th Walker Cup in Pebble Beach, CA, Golf Central takes a look at the tournament format and the field of players competing.
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Luke Donald reflects on his European roster for the 2025 Ryder Cup and what it will take to win on American soil.
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland feels he is in “a much better place” with his game after some struggles early this season and plans to prove it with Team Europe at Bethpage Black.
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
Jon Rahm explains the significance of being picked to the European Ryder Cup team, and Luke Donald breaks down what Rahm brings to the squad.
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Wallace will 'never give up on the Ryder Cup'
Matt Wallace showed some serious emotion when asked about the Ryder Cup after finishing tied for second at the Omega European Masters. Wallace is hoping to be one of Luke Donald's six captain's picks for Team Europe.
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Check out the best shots from the final round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
Tripp Isenhour and Mark Rolfing predict who Luke Donald will select with his six captain's picks for the European Ryder Cup team, debating if Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Marco Penge and Matt Wallace deserve a spot.