Americans win all four major championships in 2024
The Golf Central crew analyze the results from this season's major championships that saw Americans win all four tournaments for the first time in over 40 years.
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
Recapping the 2024 men's golf majors
With the 2024 men’s major season now complete, the Golf Central team looks back at the events and its winners, and previews what could be in store for 2025.
Schauffele bests ‘physical challenges’ at The Open
Schauffele bests 'physical challenges' at The Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Xander Schauffele's performance at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, his second major championship victory, where the golfer shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the final round.
Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3
Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3
Sam Burns shot 65 in the third round of The Open Championship, moving up to a second-place tie entering the final day of play despite finishing the first round 7-over.
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
Ludvig Åberg discusses his driver accuracy ahead of the Open Championship, as the 24-year-old is in search of his first major championship.
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
Look back on all the best action from the final round of the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
Todd Lewis reports from Royal Troon on players like Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Will Zalatoris beginning to acclimate themselves to the course ahead of this weekend's Open Championship.
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: ‘The one I wanted’
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: 'The one I wanted'
Robert MacIntyre says he doesn't know whether to cry or laugh after winning the Scottish Open, explains what happened with his free drop on 16 and goes inside his 22-footer on 18 before Golf Central breaks down his win.
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
Watch highlights from Stephanie Kyriacou, Lauren Coughlin and Ayaka Furue in Round 3 of the Amundi Evian Championship and hear from Kyriacou and Coughlin on their rounds.
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the PGA Tour Champions Kaulig Companies Championship.
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
Home country hero Robert MacIntyre surged up the leaderboards during the third round of the Scottish Open, firing a 7-under-63, the lowest round of the day. He trails Ludvig Åberg by just two headed into the final round.