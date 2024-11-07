 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal
Michigan State v Minnesota
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_billscolts_241107.jpg
Bills may go back to the run against Colts
nbc_nas_toyotamartinsville_241107.jpg
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
nbc_golf_ecolabswwtcrd1_241107.jpg
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal
Michigan State v Minnesota
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_billscolts_241107.jpg
Bills may go back to the run against Colts
nbc_nas_toyotamartinsville_241107.jpg
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
nbc_golf_ecolabswwtcrd1_241107.jpg
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Rory's Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes

November 7, 2024 06:10 PM
The Golf Central crew present some highlights from Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and analyze his press conference comments about the work he's been doing on his swing.
Up Next
nbc_golf_fleetwooddpwthls_241107.jpg
7:02
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_241107.jpg
0:56
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kirakdixon_241106.jpg
7:13
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart2_241030.jpg
10:44
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart1_241030.jpg
7:44
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Now Playing
nancy_mcdaniel_1920x1080.jpg
2:32
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgahl_241027.jpg
1:16
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_champhl_241027.jpg
3:23
Highlights: Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nicothomasdeskrx_241027.jpg
7:16
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dpwthlan_241027.jpg
2:59
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Final Round
Now Playing