Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Two
Cauley, in just third Tour start since car accident, leads Cognizant
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! - Practice
Xfinity Las Vegas starting lineup: Cole Custer wins the pole
detry_six_putts_screengrab.jpg
Six putts on the sixth hole for Detry en route to 80 at Cognizant

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_mcilroycognizantrd2_240301.jpg
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
oly_atmsp_indoorworlds_v2_240301.jpg
Crouser’s win completes his gold-medal collection

Watch Now

Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap

March 1, 2024 06:49 PM
Golf Central breaks down the best and worst moments from the Bear Trap stretch at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, taking place at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
nbc_golf_mcilroycognizantrd2_240301.jpg
6:39
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240301.jpg
6:42
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
nbc_golf_hsbcdaytwohighlights_240301.jpg
2:15
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
3:24
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_roryintv_240229.jpg
6:42
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
3:29
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
5:25
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
5:32
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
nbc_gc_jimnantzintv_240226.jpg
18:42
Nantz discusses Alzheimer’s work, golf love, more
nbc_golf_penskemexicoopen_240226.jpg
1:45
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
