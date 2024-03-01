Watch Now
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap
Golf Central breaks down the best and worst moments from the Bear Trap stretch at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, taking place at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
Rory McIlroy was fading out of contention in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic, but the Bear Trap is where his fortunes turned. Golf Central breaks down the day that got him back in the thick of things at PGA National.
LIV’s ‘strategy’ with Kim remains unclear
The Golf Central Crew analyzes Anthony Kim's return at a LIV Golf event on Friday, questioning what the tour's plan with him is moving forward.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
See the best shots from day two of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Celine Boutier maintains the top spot heading into round three.
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew analyzes Jake Knapp's first round performance at the 2024 Cognizant Classic and explains what he can learn playing alongside talents such as Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
Rory McIlroy reflects on his Round 1 performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the Golf Central crew discusses his outlook for the rest of the tournament.
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to discuss why players from the Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School graduate category lament the lack of starts they are receiving in PGA Tour events and what could be done about it.
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss what makes "The Bear Trap" at PGA National so difficult to play and what the treacherous stretch of holes means for golfers at the Cognizant Classic.
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
Chris Kirk and Eric Cole relieve their epic playoff at the 2023 Cognizant Classic and discuss what they must do to have a successful outing in 2024.
Nantz discusses Alzheimer’s work, golf love, more
Watch Jim Nantz's full interview on Golf Central, in which the legendary broadcaster discusses his work in fighting Alzheimer's, his passion for golf and much more.