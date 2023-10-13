 Skip navigation
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 7
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 7
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

nbc_pl_40passgoals_231013.jpg
Top five build-up goals in Premier League history
nbc_imsa_vpsportscar_231013.jpg
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism
nbc_edge_betmgmbetb1gwk7_231010.jpg
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 7
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Alsco Uniforms 302
Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

nbc_pl_40passgoals_231013.jpg
Top five build-up goals in Premier League history
nbc_imsa_vpsportscar_231013.jpg
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_231013.jpg
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Rahm, Acciona Spanish Open, Round 2

October 13, 2023 01:46 PM
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm struggled at Club de Campo during round two of the Acciona Spanish Open but finds himself at T-45 to earn a weekend tee time.
nbc_golf_thompsonshrineropen_231013.jpg
10:38
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
6:06
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
6:28
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
1:43
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
8:07
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
5:27
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
3:57
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
nbc_golf_gc_marcosimonefire_231005.jpg
1:11
Marco Simone grandstand goes up in flames
nbc_golf_gc_zambriint_231004.jpg
6:20
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231003.jpg
7:05
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
