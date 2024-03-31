 Skip navigation
Top News

Ford Championship presented by KCC - Round Three
Local fave Schmelzel co-leads; Nelly 2 back in bid for third-straight win
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three
Nervous Theegala throw first-pitch strike at Astros-Yankees game
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children's Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomacintv_240330.jpg
Tomac: ‘Felt like old me’ after SX Round 12 win
nbc_smx_webbintv_240330.jpg
Webb claims 2024 SX Triple Crown championship
nbc_smx_kitchenintv_240330.jpg
Kitchen ‘speechless’ after clean sweep in Round 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Ford Championship presented by KCC - Round Three
Local fave Schmelzel co-leads; Nelly 2 back in bid for third-straight win
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three
Nervous Theegala throw first-pitch strike at Astros-Yankees game
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children's Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomacintv_240330.jpg
Tomac: ‘Felt like old me’ after SX Round 12 win
nbc_smx_webbintv_240330.jpg
Webb claims 2024 SX Triple Crown championship
nbc_smx_kitchenintv_240330.jpg
Kitchen ‘speechless’ after clean sweep in Round 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

The two 'very distinct sides' of Tosti

March 30, 2024 09:49 PM
Alejandro Tosti's college coach, Florida's J.C. Deacon, joins Golf Channel to explain what makes the fiery Tosti tick.
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240330.jpg
3:57
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_penske_240330.jpg
1:28
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
nbc_gc_bhatiasvenssontostimoorehighlights_240328.jpg
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
nbc_gc_malnatizalatorishighlights_240328__780441.jpg
2:15
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
