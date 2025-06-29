 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

19 wreck.jpg
What drivers said at Atlanta during crash-filled Cup race
22 wreck.jpg
NASCAR In-Season Challenge turned upside down by massive 18-car wreck at Atlanta
convert (15).webp
NCAA golf: Summer 2025 transfer tracker for Power-4 programs

Top Clips

cink.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

19 wreck.jpg
What drivers said at Atlanta during crash-filled Cup race
22 wreck.jpg
NASCAR In-Season Challenge turned upside down by massive 18-car wreck at Atlanta
convert (15).webp
NCAA golf: Summer 2025 transfer tracker for Power-4 programs

Top Clips

cink.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?

June 28, 2025 09:14 PM
Aldrich Potgieter played "flawless golf" on moving day at the Rocket Classic, but can he keep it going and finish off his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday?
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
2:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
5:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
Now Playing
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
2:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
6:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
Now Playing
lee_site.jpg
6:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
Now Playing
collin_site.jpg
5:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
2:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
2:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
Now Playing
tommy_site.jpg
3:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
1:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
Now Playing

Related Videos

greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
nbc_golf_brookehenderson_250618.jpg
06:11
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
07:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design

Latest Clips

cink.jpg
11:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250628.jpg
39
Vialle ‘can’t wait’ for Redbud after strong podium
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250628.jpg
47
Deegan on what’s next after Southwick: ‘Fortnite’
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
41
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
10:42
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_smx_plessingerlong_250627.jpg
02:18
Plessinger: ‘Enough with second place’
nbc_smx_plessingershortv2_250627.jpg
01:20
Inside the mind of ‘cowboy’ Plessinger
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
06:44
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_dlb_acebaileydraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
08:06
What Bailey’s draft behavior means for NBA future
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
04:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
nbc_pftpm_coacheshotseat_250627.jpg
08:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pftpm_tuckersituation_250627.jpg
08:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension