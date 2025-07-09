How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for today’s game

The Golden State Valkyries take on the Indiana Fever today in an afternoon WNBA showdown on NBA TV. Tip off is at 12 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream today’s Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever game.

Caitlin Clark is expected to return to action this afternoon after missing the last four games with a groin injury.

“I hope to play a decent amount — in the upper 20s. I guess it depends on how the game goes and how I feel and what the team needs,” Clark told reporters after yesterday’s practice. “But I feel pretty good. But I’m going to try to not overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward.”

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has played in nine of the Fever’s 18 games this season. She missed five games earlier in the season due to a quad injury.

The Indiana Fever look to bounce back this afternoon, after losing 89-87 to the LA Sparks on Saturday in what was a close match up. Aliyah Boston led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Natasha Howard added 21 points and 9 rebounds, surpassing 2,000 career rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell finished with 19 points.

The Valkyries are coming off a 90-81 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday night. Golden State was up by four entering the fourth quarter, but was outscored 26-13 in the final stretch.

Monique Billings led the Valkyries with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Tiffany Hayes finished with 12.

RELATED: 2025 WNBA MVP Odds - Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever:

When : Today, Wednesday, July 9

: Today, Wednesday, July 9 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: WNBA League Pass

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: Clark scores 20 and the Fever beat the Sun 88-71 in physical game to secure Commissioner’s Cup spot