 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
NASCAR Clash returning to Bowman Gray in 2026
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota
Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
Rays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

Top Clips

nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
NASCAR Clash returning to Bowman Gray in 2026
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota
Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
Rays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

Top Clips

nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for today’s game

  
Published July 9, 2025 10:04 AM

The Golden State Valkyries take on the Indiana Fever today in an afternoon WNBA showdown on NBA TV. Tip off is at 12 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream today’s Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever game.

Caitlin Clark is expected to return to action this afternoon after missing the last four games with a groin injury.

“I hope to play a decent amount — in the upper 20s. I guess it depends on how the game goes and how I feel and what the team needs,” Clark told reporters after yesterday’s practice. “But I feel pretty good. But I’m going to try to not overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward.”

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has played in nine of the Fever’s 18 games this season. She missed five games earlier in the season due to a quad injury.

The Indiana Fever look to bounce back this afternoon, after losing 89-87 to the LA Sparks on Saturday in what was a close match up. Aliyah Boston led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Natasha Howard added 21 points and 9 rebounds, surpassing 2,000 career rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell finished with 19 points.

Seattle Storm v Atlanta Dream
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 8): Storm surge; Lynx rebound from Commissioner’s Cup loss
Lynx shake off Commissioner’s Cup loss while Seattle climbs the ranks.

The Valkyries are coming off a 90-81 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday night. Golden State was up by four entering the fourth quarter, but was outscored 26-13 in the final stretch.

Monique Billings led the Valkyries with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Tiffany Hayes finished with 12.

RELATED: 2025 WNBA MVP Odds - Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever:

  • When: Today, Wednesday, July 9
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena
  • Time: 12 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Live Stream: WNBA League Pass

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
  • July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: Clark scores 20 and the Fever beat the Sun 88-71 in physical game to secure Commissioner’s Cup spot

WNBA
WNBA’s “Line ‘Em Up” initiative has league’s three-point line installed at outdoor courts around the country
The campaign launches this week at the outdoor courts of Brooklyn Bridge Park.