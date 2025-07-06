 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Orioles acquire Alex Jackson from Yankees after Gary Sánchez becomes their fourth catcher on IL
GvJ_OyUXkAALE30.jpeg
Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women’s Irish Open
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier scores 22 points to lead Lynx over Valkyries 82-71

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire
nbc_tdf_leadpackfall_250706.jpg
Stage 2’s slick roads show themselves with crash
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Azura Stevens’ double-double lifts Sparks over Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, 89-87

  
Published July 6, 2025 11:46 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Azura Stevens scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Los Angeles Sparks won at Indianapolis for the second time in nine days, defeating the Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, 89-87 on Saturday night.

Since dominating the fourth quarter en route to an 85-75 win, the Sparks had lost two straight. The Fever had won three, including the Commissioner’s Cup, without Clark. She missed her fifth consecutive game with a groin injury.

This game was close throughout. The Sparks’ biggest lead was three points in the first quarter, and the Fever went up by eight midway through the third.

Dearica Hamby scored 18 points for the Sparks (6-13) and Rickea Jackson added 15, including the go-ahead basket that made it 88-87 with 57.4 seconds left.

Indiana missed its last five shots, four in the final minute. Stevens rebounded a miss and was fouled, making a free throw with 3.3 seconds to go. The Fever used their reset timeout but Aliyah Boston missed a shot from the top of the key.

Boston led Indiana (9-9) with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Natasha Howard had 21 points and nine rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points. Howard surpassed 2,000 career rebounds and Mitchell, who reached 600 3-pointers with three, broke a tie with Fever assistant coach Briann January with her 251st game for the Fever, second behind Tamika Catchings.

Mitchell had 13 points and Plum 11 in an evenly played first half that featured nine ties and nine lead changes before Indiana went on top 45-42. Plum scored the last seven LA points of the third quarter for a 70-69 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Up next

Indiana is home against Golden State on Wednesday and the Sparks face Minnesota at home on Thursday.