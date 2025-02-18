Watch Now
Leonard 'on right track' after Chubb Classic win
Justin Leonard reflects on his first PGA Tour Champions win and why he enjoyed playing a stress-free 18th hole before looking ahead to the Ryder Cup.
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Tom Abbott joins Golf Central to preview the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain where things stand with the Tour's commissioner search before discussing golf's larger pace of play debate and Lydia Ko's stardom.
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Akshay Bhatia, Jackson Suber and others join Damon Hack to discuss what to expect at the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta before the Golf Central crew explains why this is such a pivotal stop on the PGA Tour.
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
Golf Central presents final-round highlights of the Chubb Classic won by Justin Leonard, his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Scottie Scheffler assesses his final round at the Genesis Invitational and discusses his 2025 progress after coming up short at the tournament.
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
Ludvig Åberg describes the fun of trying to win a golf tournament and his thought process on the final hole that led to securing his second PGA Tour victory at The Genesis Invitational.
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
Fresh off his third career runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, Maverick McNealy shares why he's "really proud" of his performance at the Genesis Invitational and why he gained "a lot of confidence" moving forward.
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
Powered to the top of the leaderboard by a stellar Saturday performance, Patrick Rodgers is playing with "ridiculous" confidence levels that could lead to a victory at the Genesis Invitational.
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes what went wrong for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler during third-round play at the Genesis Invitational, including why the latter is "clearly uncomfortable" with sight lines off the tee.