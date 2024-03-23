 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_golf_firhillshighlight_240322.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_golf_firhillshighlight_240322.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thomas 'in a great place' going into Valspar Rd. 3

March 22, 2024 09:16 PM
Justin Thomas looks at what went right and wrong in Round 2 at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the Golf Central crew analyzes his performance and what's ahead this weekend.
Up Next
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
7:35
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chandlerphillipsintv_240322.jpg
1:10
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Now Playing
nbc_gc_dpwtsingaporehighlight_240322__838581.jpg
1:25
Highlights: Sullivan atop Singapore leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_gc_streelmaninterview_240322.jpg
2:18
Streelman recaps ‘challenging’ Round 2 conditions
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomassound_240321.jpg
1:28
Thomas: Nice to see patience pay off in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fredintv_240320.jpg
16:03
USGA president Perpall ‘excited’ for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
2:37
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_seripakintv_240319.jpg
9:01
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
Now Playing
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
7:43
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
8:13
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Now Playing