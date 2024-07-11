 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Spring Creek Millville sign.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Justin Thomas fires 62 to lead Genesis Scottish Open; Rory McIlroy three back
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th

Top Clips

nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_iscord1_240711.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
cordarrellepattersonmpximage.jpg
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MX Spring Creek Millville sign.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Justin Thomas fires 62 to lead Genesis Scottish Open; Rory McIlroy three back
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th

Top Clips

nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_iscord1_240711.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
cordarrellepattersonmpximage.jpg
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?

Watch Now

Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open

July 11, 2024 07:47 PM
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, analyzing how he can stay at the top of the leaderboard.
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
popert.jpg
6:38
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_johnwoodintv_240709.jpg
4:13
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gc_brysonontigerkeegan_240709.jpg
5:47
Tiger, DeChambeau react to Bradley’s captaincy
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenrd1hl_240708.jpg
4:57
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
8:03
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
