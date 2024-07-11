Watch Now
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, analyzing how he can stay at the top of the leaderboard.
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, discussing how he's put himself in good position heading into Round 2.
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Hear from U.S. Adaptive Open overall champions Bailey Bish and Kipp Popert, as the two discuss what it means to win the event.
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open, where Kipp Popert was crowned men's champion and Bailey Bish won the women's championship.
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss key players heading into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, including Ally Ewing, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Learn about the moving story of Rose Veldman, a golfer who lost her legs in a 2010 Haiti earthquake when she sacrificed herself to save a young girl amid the devastation.
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the second day of play.
Bradley should lead ‘controversy-free’ Ryder Cup
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team manager John Wood joins Golf Central to discuss Keegan Bradley being named team captain, explaining why he believes the 38-year-old will be "amazing" in the role.
Tiger, DeChambeau react to Bradley’s captaincy
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods releasing statements regarding Keegan Bradley being announced as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the first day of play.