 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Nelly Korda off to slow start in bid for four-in-a-row as Sei Young Kim leads Match Play
International Series Macau - Round Two
Tour veterans ‘can’t imagine’ returning after 12 years away, like Anthony Kim
2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_golf_rexlav_micolry_240403.jpg
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Nelly Korda off to slow start in bid for four-in-a-row as Sei Young Kim leads Match Play
International Series Macau - Round Two
Tour veterans ‘can’t imagine’ returning after 12 years away, like Anthony Kim
2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
nbc_golf_rexlav_micolry_240403.jpg
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fallout from Thomas' split with caddie Mackay

April 3, 2024 09:35 PM
Todd Lewis and the Golf Central crew react to Justin Thomas' surprising split with veteran caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, explaining why the move was unexpected ahead of play at Augusta.
Up Next
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240401.jpg
12:26
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gc_heckintrv_240401.jpg
9:34
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tostiaon_240331.jpg
4:13
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
5:10
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
6:10
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
5:38
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
1:54
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
8:10
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
Now Playing