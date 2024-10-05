 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mitchell 'consistent and smooth' through Round 3

October 5, 2024 07:07 PM
Keith Mitchell gives an honest review about his play so far in the Sanderson Farms Championship, adding that he was "consistent and smooth' despite taking some bad shots.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_dunhillreax_241005.jpg
6:30
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alfreddunhill_241004.jpg
4:13
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bergersoundandreax_241004.jpg
7:32
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davidskinnshighlightsintv_241003.jpg
3:08
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
3:26
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddhurricane_241003.jpg
2:39
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241002.jpg
3:48
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Now Playing
nittiesintvsambennett.jpg
9:03
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewis_241001.jpg
7:46
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_240922.jpg
1:47
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
Now Playing