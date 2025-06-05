 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Washington Nationals - Game One
MLB reinstates 4 players after yearlong bans for betting on baseball
RBC Canadian Open 2025 - Round One
‘Thrown in the fire’, Luke Clanton debuts with 70 alongside Rory McIlroy
GOLF: JUN 05 PGA RBC Canadian Open
With eye on U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (71) using new driver in Canada

Top Clips

nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Washington Nationals - Game One
MLB reinstates 4 players after yearlong bans for betting on baseball
RBC Canadian Open 2025 - Round One
‘Thrown in the fire’, Luke Clanton debuts with 70 alongside Rory McIlroy
GOLF: JUN 05 PGA RBC Canadian Open
With eye on U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (71) using new driver in Canada

Top Clips

nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rory: Must be a 'little bit better' at TPC Toronto

June 5, 2025 04:13 PM
Rory McIlroy catches up with Kira K. Dixon about his Thursday performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he reflects on his new driver, why TPC Toronto is a "very gettable golf course," and more.
Up Next
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
1:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
1:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
1:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
Now Playing
spieth_site.jpg
1:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
Now Playing
scottie_site.jpg
1:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
1:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
03:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
06:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
03:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
nbc_roto_richardson_250605.jpg
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
GettyImages-2213412822_copy.jpg
15:32
Top counter-attack goals of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_roto_harris_250605.jpg
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_tovar_250506.jpg
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
nbc_roto_coleragans_250605.jpg
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
nbc_golf_kornferryrd1hl_250605.jpg
06:10
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1
nbc_pl_fuljimenezallgoals_250605.jpg
10:05
Every Jimenez goal scored during the PL season
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
01:29
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_rtf_cfpseeding_250605.jpg
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_rtf_housesettlement_250605.jpg
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250605.jpg
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
nbc_rtf_belichickupdate_250605.jpg
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
nbc_rtf_acclawsuit_250605.jpg
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
02:36
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
01:51
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
07:53
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections
trivia.jpg
01:48
WRs with most receiving TDs from rookie QBs in ’24
nbc_pft_aaronglennjustinfields_250605.jpg
05:34
Glenn believes ‘the sky’s the limit’ with Fields