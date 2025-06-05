What Ragans return means for Royals' rotation

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB reinstates 4 players after yearlong bans for betting on baseball
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
‘Thrown in the fire’, Luke Clanton debuts with 70 alongside Rory McIlroy
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
With eye on U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (71) using new driver in Canada
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB reinstates 4 players after yearlong bans for betting on baseball
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
‘Thrown in the fire’, Luke Clanton debuts with 70 alongside Rory McIlroy
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
With eye on U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (71) using new driver in Canada
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What Ragans return means for Royals' rotation
June 5, 2025 03:04 PM
Eric Samulski details what Cole Ragans' return means for fantasy managers, with the expectation he will return to Top 10 status, and how his return affects the Royals' rotation.
Related Videos
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
Latest Clips
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
15:32
Top counter-attack goals of the 2024-25 PL season
06:10
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1
10:05
Every Jimenez goal scored during the PL season
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
01:29
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
02:36
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
01:51
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
07:53
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections
01:48
WRs with most receiving TDs from rookie QBs in ’24
05:34
Glenn believes ‘the sky’s the limit’ with Fields
03:18
Titans have special Ward-Ridley connection cooking
12:03
Fill In The Blank: AFC West offseason edition
04:43
Can Chiefs get back to dominating wins?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue