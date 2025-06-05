 Skip navigation
Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Konnor Griffin, Luis Peña, Chase Burns headline first-half storylines
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s 2025 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams
Tennis: French Open
French Open: Italians Errani, Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend, King

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Is O'Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?

June 5, 2025 11:53 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas preview Saturday's UFC 316 event between bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250605.jpg
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
nbc_rtf_belichickupdate_250605.jpg
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
nbc_rtf_acclawsuit_250605.jpg
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
02:36
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
01:51
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
07:53
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections
trivia.jpg
01:48
WRs with most receiving TDs from rookie QBs in ’24
nbc_pft_aaronglennjustinfields_250605.jpg
05:34
Glenn believes ‘the sky’s the limit’ with Fields
nbc_pft_calvinridleycamward_250605.jpg
03:18
Titans have special Ward-Ridley connection cooking
nbc_pft_afcwadditions_250605.jpg
12:03
Fill In The Blank: AFC West offseason edition
nbc_pft_chiefsplaying_250605.jpg
04:43
Can Chiefs get back to dominating wins?
nbc_pft_broncosexpectation_250603.jpg
03:51
Nix acknowledges ‘I haven’t done anything’ yet
nbc_pft_dobbins_250605.jpg
05:43
How Dobbins would fit with the Broncos
nbc_pft_saquonhardknocksv2_250605.jpg
08:18
‘Hard Knocks’ made Barkley situation worse for NYG
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleyretirement_250605.jpg
06:51
Barkley’s retirement will come ‘out of nowhere’
nbc_pft_saquonhowmanyyears_250605.jpg
06:45
How long Barkley has left in NFL before retirement
nbc_pft_saquonotherpiecesv2_250605.jpg
02:36
RBs are worth paying with the right support system
nbc_pft_apvoter_250605.jpg
08:22
NFL MVP AP voting for 2024 had ballot removed
nbc_golf_goodgoodlonestar_250604.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Good Good Lonestar Shootout
oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglass_250604.jpg
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
oly_sww200f_claireweinstein_250604.jpg
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals