Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
Hear from Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad as they prepare for the Scottish Open. Golf Central also discusses Woad's professional debut at Dundonald Links.
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the key storylines from the U.S. Junior Amateur and Charlie Woods' recruitment.
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
Amy Rogers reports on the why the 3M Open is a crucial chance for golfers on the bubble to pick up both FedExCup and Ryder Cup points.
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
After Jordan Spieth candidly assesses his Ryder Cup chances, George Savaricas and Paige Mackenzie weigh the back end of the Ryder Cup U.S. Team picture and what could be the deciding factors in those last few spots.
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
Haotong Li tells Amy Rogers about his motivation for a PGA Tour card after a T4 finish in The Open gave him a spot in the 3M Open. He says that showing at Portrush gave him confidence he can compete with the best.
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
Todd Lewis reports from Royal Portrush just before Open Championship week. Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia share their early thoughts on the course, which is shaping up to be tough but fair.
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
Rory McIlroy reacts to a narrow defeat in the Genesis Scottish Open and says he feels great about his game before The Open, as Brendon de Jonge says his performance was exactly what he needed before Portrush.
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
Chris Gotterup tells Rex Hoggard about how he got his "head screwed back on" in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open, what it means for his confidence and his excitement to now play in The Open.
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
Brian Rolapp explains to CNBC his thought process regarding a deal with the PIF and how the PGA Tour will honor tradition without being bound to it. Then, hear the latest on LIV Golf's latest application for OWGR points.
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Chris Gotterup went low Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open, giving him a two-shot lead ahead of moving day. Watch his highlights and hear from him after the round.