Checking in on Korda, LPGA's new pace of play rule
Paige Mackenzie calls in to offer her thoughts on Nelly Korda's chances of going on another dominant run and the introduction of the LPGA Tour's pace of play rule.
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first
Dottie Pepper discusses the sisterhood that comes with the LPGA, how LPGA Tour stars can help the sport grow, how she got going as an analyst and more.
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, where Miguel Ángel Jiménez earned his second victory of the season.
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
The Golf Central crew reflects on Justin Thomas' strong play at the Valspar Championship, and discuss the ways in which Thomas "played with freedom" throughout the tournament.
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Viktor Hovland's stellar play in Round 4 of the Valspar Championship, including the patience and belief he held in himself over the last 18 months.
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic, where Richard Mansell nailed a two-putt birdie from over 100 feet to earn the win.
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
The Golf Central crew looks back on the best shots of the day from Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who were paired together for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship and both carded sub-68 days.
Anger boiling over for players at Valspar
With several difficult stretches, Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course can sway any golfer's attitude. In Saturday's third round at the Valspar Championship, that rang true once more.
Hovland in ‘prime position’ as Valspar co-leader
Viktor Hovland shares why he's "very pleased" with his third-round performance at the Valspar Championship before Golf Central analyzes how the 27-year-old put himself in a "great spot" going into Sunday's final round.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of Valspar Championship, including conversations with J.T. Poston and Andrew Novak.