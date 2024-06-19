 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Charlie Woods qualifies for first USGA championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lexithompson_240619.jpg
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
nbc_golf_sahaleebreakdown_240619.jpg
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_240619.jpg
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Charlie Woods qualifies for first USGA championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lexithompson_240619.jpg
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
nbc_golf_sahaleebreakdown_240619.jpg
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_240619.jpg
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ko's career plan 'changes day by day'

June 19, 2024 07:43 PM
Lydia Ko touches on the areas of focus she is taking into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, talks about the passionate team around her and looks ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lexithompson_240619.jpg
6:27
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sahaleebreakdown_240619.jpg
4:11
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_240619.jpg
4:56
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress
Now Playing
nbc_golf_karalawsoninterview_240619.jpg
6:44
Lawson: Power of women in sports still growing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_justinrayinterview_240619.jpg
8:51
KPMG Women’s PGA contenders based on data
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
1:53
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paulknoppintv_240618.jpg
5:55
KPMG excited to be ‘catalyst for change’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_molliesamaanintv_240618.jpg
3:19
LPGA Tour prioritizing fanbase, marketing efforts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stacylewisintv_240618.jpg
8:11
Lewis knows she ‘can be successful’ at Sahalee
Now Playing