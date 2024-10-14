Watch Now
McCarty's father: 'Sky's the limit' for young pro
Golf Central reacts to the heartfelt statement Matt McCarty's father, Scott, made following the young pro's first PGA Tour win and analyzes why it seems that "everything is natural" about McCarty's game.
Trasamar’s memory fuels Kelly at SAS Championship
Jerry Kelly collects his emotions after winning the 2024 SAS Championship, describing how the memory of Jon Trasamar inspired his victory at Prestonwood Country Club.
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of action at the FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National.
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
Watch Matt McCarty and others navigate the Black Desert Championship third round and listen to the Golf Central desk discuss how his time at the Korn Ferry Tour prepared him for this tournament.
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Wesley Bryan tosses his hat in the air after sinking a 14-foot putt that punched his ticket to the weekend at the first-ever Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.
NB3 Match Play shows continued investment in golf
Notah Begay III joins Golf Today to discuss how NB3 Match Play at Twin Warriors came together and why the event shows a continued investment in golf.
HLs: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends.
Goodwin emotional after earning 2025 PGA Tour card
Noah Goodwin is moved to tears after finishing 30th and earning the last PGA TOUR card at Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 4
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Kevin Yu discusses his first career PGA Tour victory after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship and how he captured a lifelong dream with his parents in attendance.