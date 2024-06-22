Watch Now
Korda had 'no words' for KPMG Women's PGA fall
The Golf Central crew reacts to Nelly Korda’s disappointing performance during the second round of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that had her miss the cut.
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Check out some of the highlights from this year's KPMG Women's Leadership Summit.
Highlights: Korda struggles to missed cut at KPMG
The Golf Central team breaks down where Nelly Korda went wrong during Round 2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
Relive the best shots from early Round 2 action at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, taking place at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Watch the key moments from Nelly Korda's opening-round 3-under 69 in Round 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which sees her one stroke off the lead.
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Watch highlights from Lexi Thompson's opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which some vintage ball-striking led to a 4-under 68 and a spot atop the leaderboard.
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’
Lydia Ko touches on the areas of focus she is taking into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, talks about the passionate team around her and looks ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
The Golf Central crew discusses Lexi Thompson's intentions of retiring at the end of this season, debating whether she could pull a Tom Brady and continue golfing beyond 2024.
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
The Golf Central crew breaks down the layout of Sahalee Country Club — site of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship — including the tree on No. 11 being removed and the challenges of No. 18.
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress
KPMG ambassador Mariah Stackhouse talks about enhancing junior golf development through the Underrated Golf Tour, for which KPMG is a title sponsor, and working with young golfers.