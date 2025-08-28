Watch Now
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
The Golf Central crew unpacks Nelly Korda's Round 1 of the FM Championship, where she struggled initially but settled in with her new putter, as she still seeks her first win of the 2025 season.
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
Justin Thomas shares how excited he is for the Ryder Cup, why he thinks Keegan Bradley is "a very, very strong person," if he expects to have a leadership role at Bethpage Black and what he did in 2025 to make the team.
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Central to talk about his decision not to be a playing captain at the Ryder Cup and how he will work with members such as Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
Keegan Bradley shares the emotions around calling those who did not make the U.S. Ryder Cup roster, calling it the "toughest day" of his captaincy while using his past experience to help him through.
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
United States captain Keegan Bradley names Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns and Cameron Young as his captain's picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
Keegan Bradley says there was "a point" during the year where he was playing in the Ryder Cup, but he is proud of how his team stepped up late and fulfilling his goal of being the "best captain" he can be.
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
Johnson Wagner joins Golf Central to discuss Tommy Fleetwood's emotional victory at the Tour Championship and why he thinks Keegan Bradley should be a playing captain at the Ryder Cup.
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
With the Tour Championship in the rearview mirror, Keegan Bradley's captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team take center stage.
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
Tommy Fleetwood joins Golf Central to talk through the significance of his Tour Championship win, his first victory on the PGA Tour.
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
The big nameshad thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood finally breaking through at the Tour Championship.