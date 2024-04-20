 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 13 2023 Foxborough Chase Sexton w trophies.JPG
Chase Sexton refuses to be the forgotten rider of 2024 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LECOM Suncoast Classic - Round Two
Miles Russell, 15, set Korn Ferry Tour record for youngest to make cut
Corales Puntacana Championship - Round Two
Wesley Bryan has big finish to reclaim lead at Puntacana Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_soyeonryuintv_240419.jpg
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 13 2023 Foxborough Chase Sexton w trophies.JPG
Chase Sexton refuses to be the forgotten rider of 2024 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LECOM Suncoast Classic - Round Two
Miles Russell, 15, set Korn Ferry Tour record for youngest to make cut
Corales Puntacana Championship - Round Two
Wesley Bryan has big finish to reclaim lead at Puntacana Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_soyeonryuintv_240419.jpg
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup

April 19, 2024 08:26 PM
Nelly Korda explains how she came to the mindset that has her in the running for a fifth-straight win, and the Golf Central crew explains what they've seen from Korda at the Chevron Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240406.jpg
1:34
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
2:37
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
1:04
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240404.jpg
4:08
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryseg_240404.jpg
5:53
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing