Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.
Connecticut Huskies Donovan Clingan Elite 8
Donovan Clingan, UConn power back into Final Four behind 30-0 run in 77-52 rout of Illinois
USC Trojans' Juju Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, powers Southern California past Baylor 74-70 for spot in Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_horse_recap_240330.jpg
Fierceness executes ‘dream trip’ at Florida Derby
nbc_horse_studioanalysis_240330.jpg
Fierceness ‘exceptional’ in Florida Derby victory
nbc_horse_flordaderby_240330__800294.jpg
Fierceness dominates 2024 Florida Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.
Connecticut Huskies Donovan Clingan Elite 8
Donovan Clingan, UConn power back into Final Four behind 30-0 run in 77-52 rout of Illinois
USC Trojans' Juju Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, powers Southern California past Baylor 74-70 for spot in Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_horse_recap_240330.jpg
Fierceness executes ‘dream trip’ at Florida Derby
nbc_horse_studioanalysis_240330.jpg
Fierceness ‘exceptional’ in Florida Derby victory
nbc_horse_flordaderby_240330__800294.jpg
Fierceness dominates 2024 Florida Derby

Watch Now

Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back

March 30, 2024 08:08 PM
Nick Dunlap shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the Houston Open, moving to just one shot back of the lead while trying to become the first to win as an amateur and pro in the same PGA Tour season.
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
nbc_gc_bhatiasvenssontostimoorehighlights_240328.jpg
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
nbc_gc_malnatizalatorishighlights_240328__780441.jpg
2:15
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
nbc_gc_schefflerdiscussion_240328.jpg
5:05
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
nbc_gc_schefflerhighlights_240328.jpg
3:28
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
4:20
Scheffler close to ‘unbeatable’ if he putts well
