Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round One
David Skinns misses 9-footer for 59, leads low-scoring Sanderson Farms
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL schedule
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend races 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sandersonfarmsrd1_241003.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxiep9030board_241003.jpg
2024 Motocross of Nations: Olympics of MX preview
nbc_moto_smxiep90fowler_241003.jpg
Analyzing Webb’s ‘impressive’ 250 career

Watch Now

HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms

October 3, 2024 07:05 PM
Watch highlights from David Skinns' first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship and hear him talk about his impressive start to the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson.
Up Next
nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
3:26
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddhurricane_241003.jpg
2:39
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241002.jpg
3:48
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Now Playing
nittiesintvsambennett.jpg
9:03
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewis_241001.jpg
7:46
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_240922.jpg
1:47
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dptwhlandsound_240922.jpg
4:48
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
2:26
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlreax_240921.jpg
6:44
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kornferryhlandanalysis_240920.jpg
2:52
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Now Playing