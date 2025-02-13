Watch Now
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Kira K. Dixon talks with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about the details of his meeting with President Donald Trump.
Horschel: TGL can ‘open up so many doors’
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Billy Horschel discusses what he liked about participating in the TGL's inaugural season, and how improving the pace of play in golf can improve the fan experience.
WM Phoenix Open chairman says event was a success
WM Phoenix Open chairman Matt Mooney joined Golf Central to discuss the success of this year's tournament on and off the course, sharing why he wanted to make the fan experience better and not bigger at TPC Scottsdale.
Spieth feels he’s trending in right direction
Jordan Spieth talks about his T-4 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and the Golf Central desk assesses what awaits the 3-time major winner in 2025.
Spieth’s patience paying off at WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Spieth assesses his Round 3 performance at the WM Phoenix Open, revealing which areas of his game he wants to improve upon as he aims to spoil Thomas Detry's chances of securing his first PGA Tour win.
Detry ‘relaxed’ amid chase for first PGA Tour win
Thomas Detry collects his thoughts after taking the lead at the WM Phoenix Open with a strong Round 3, where he carries a five-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.
Barstool’s Riggs: WM Phoenix Open is ‘special’
Sam "Riggs" Bozoian of Barstool Sports joins the Golf Central crew to talk about what makes the WM Phoenix Open, specifically the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, so great and why fans have so much fun at the tournament.
Chamblee: ‘Extreme rehearsals’ did Spieth wonders
Brandel Chamblee analyzes what went right for Jordan Spieth in his incredible back 9 during Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, pointing out the "extreme rehearsals" in his practice strokes.
Spieth a ‘magic man’ in 6-under WM Phoenix Open R2
Watch the top shots from Jordan Spieth's electric back nine in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, which saw him catch fire en route to a 6-under 65.
Clanton just misses card: ‘Sucks … time will come’
Watch highlights from Luke Clanton's second round at the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open, which saw him miss his PGA Tour card by less than an inch, and hear from the amateur who's disappointed but knows his moment will come.
Woods commits to play in 2025 Genesis Invitational
The Golf Central Pregame crew talks about Tiger Woods being in the field for the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California, explaining why fans should be excited and hopeful for his PGA Tour return.