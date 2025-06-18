 Skip navigation
New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, frontrunners
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Oneil Cruz atop the league, Mets stay stout in run game
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Why and where Jordan Spieth needed to ‘throw a few back’ following U.S. Open

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, frontrunners
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Oneil Cruz atop the league, Mets stay stout in run game
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Why and where Jordan Spieth needed to ‘throw a few back’ following U.S. Open

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'Testing the numbers' in Fever-Valkyries matchup

June 18, 2025 12:04 PM
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick expect a "pretty entertaining tilt" when the Fever take on the Valkyries and discuss what their fair prices are prior to the market opening.

Related Videos

collier.jpg
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
minnesota_lynx.jpg
01:22
Lynx most valuable favorite to win WNBA title
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_oht_feverliberty_250616.jpg
13:22
Clark returns in ‘spectacular fashion’ vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_feversky_250609.jpg
15:57
Takeaways from Fever’s ‘beat down’ against the Sky
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_oht_libertymystics_250609.jpg
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_concacafgoldcup_250618.jpg
01:33
Bet both USA and Saudi Arabia to score in Gold Cup
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
04:41
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_imsa_glenpreviewv2_250617.jpg
11:04
What to watch for during Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_stacylewis_250617.jpg
07:26
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_newinski_250617.jpg
02:51
How KPMG is ‘bringing excellence’ to women’s golf
nbc_cbb_marqkamjonescomp_250617.jpg
03:18
HLs: Jones’ best from Marquette’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
high_point_bmoments.jpg
10:10
Pro Motocross 2025: High Point biggest moments
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
08:01
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
07:18
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
07:38
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
new_chet.jpg
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
08:48
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
06:05
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
02:13
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_golf_gc_linngrantinterview_250617.jpg
08:27
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher