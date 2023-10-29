 Skip navigation
GOLF-QATAR-MASTERS
Sami Välimäki beats Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

nbc_pl_bhaful_231029.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcpenandgoal_231029.jpg
Haaland’s penalty gives City lead over Man United
nbc_pl_avllutehl_231029.jpg
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour turns down partnership with Endeavor

October 29, 2023 11:05 AM
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the PGA Tour reportedly turning down a bid by Endeavor Group Holdings to form a 'strategic partnership' and if the Tour is negotiating with other companies.
nbc_golf_gc_asiapacificamhls_231029.jpg
2:19
Stubbs wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_gc_dptourhls_231029.jpg
2:56
HLs: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_asiapacificamateurhls_231027.jpg
2:45
Highlights: Asia-Pacific Amateur Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_dpqatarmastershls_231027.jpg
3:36
Highlights: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamaybankhls_231027.jpg
6:24
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_central_rolex_231026__901213.jpg
2:39
Vu’s major success has her leading Rolex rankings
nbc_golf_central_asia_231026.jpg
2:32
Highlights: Asia-Pacific Amateur Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_central_zhang_231026__842022.jpg
3:40
Zhang won’t be a victim of expectations
nbc_golf_gc_langerintvv3_231025.jpg
14:48
Langer: Champions record, Ryder Cup history and future
nbc_golf_gc_calvinpeeteinvite_231025.jpg
0:30
NAACP holds Calvin Peete Golf Celebration
