Watch Now
McIlroy 'determined' to get to top of his game
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage and McIlroy talks about the process he's going through to improve his game.
Up Next
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
The Golf Central crew discuss Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating the LPGA and PGA Tour, respectively, at the same time -- and how much their dominance motivates each other.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinal round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Golf Central shares highlights from the 2024 Valero Texas Open as Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy have separated themselves entering the final round of play.
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Matsuyama making moves with 'flawless' Round 3
Hideki Matsuyama cards a 6-under round at the Valero Texas Open, showing confidence on the golf course as he continues to climb the leaderboard ahead of the final round.
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Golf Central breaks down the T-Mobile Match Play Quarterfinal matchups and discuss who they believe have the advantage in their respective battles.
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
McIlroy trying to play 'smart golf' at Texas Open
Rory McIlroy discusses his "solid" Round 2 showing at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he put up a score of 70 to remain in contention at TPC San Antonio.
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Spieth recaps 'frustrating' Round 1 at Valero
Golf Central sifts through Jordan Spieth's "roller-coaster" day at Round 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he captured a hole-in-one amid an uneven day at TPC San Antonio.
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
McIlroy off to 'great start' at Valero Texas Open
Golf Central breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 performance at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he went bogey-free and felt "pretty happy about" his performance.
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
McIlroy looking to 'simplify' things for Masters
Golf Central examines Rory McIlroy's outlook for this year's Masters before the 34-year-old details what's gone into his preparation and why he's aiming to "get back to basics" at Augusta.