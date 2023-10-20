Watch Now
Highlights: Andalucia Masters, Round 2
Watch highlights from round two of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, where Adrian Meronk surged into contention after a fortunate break and Wyndham Clark snuck through the cutline.
Up Next
Highlights: Andalucia Masters, Round 2
Highlights: Andalucia Masters, Round 2
Watch highlights from round two of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, where Adrian Meronk surged into contention after a fortunate break and Wyndham Clark snuck through the cutline.
Morrison leads Andalucia Masters after Round 1
Morrison leads Andalucia Masters after Round 1
Golf Today takes a look at the Round 1 action from the Andalucia Masters, where James Morrison is looking to win his first DP World Tour event since 2015.
Does Race to Dubai dilute DP World Tour?
Does Race to Dubai dilute DP World Tour?
Iain Carter joins Golf Today to talk about the Race to Dubai's effect on the DP World Tour, the place of European golf as the sport's world continues to change and LIV Golf being denied OWGR ranking points.
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
Look back on the best shots and moments from the final round of the Acciona Spanish Open.
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 3
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Acciona Spanish Open.
Highlights: Rahm, Acciona Spanish Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rahm, Acciona Spanish Open, Round 2
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm struggled at Club de Campo during round two of the Acciona Spanish Open but finds himself at T-45 to earn a weekend tee time.
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Jon Rahm's opening round at the 2023 Acciona Spanish Open.
Fitzpatrick wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Fitzpatrick wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick discusses his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he won his second trophy in eight days after helping Europe win the Ryder Cup.
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Defending champion Ryan Fox joins Golf Today to discuss what makes the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship one of the best events of the year, his takeaways from the Ryder Cup and more.