Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day One
Understanding fourballs and foursomes at the Solheim Cup
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 NC State at UConn
And In That Corner ... Notre Dame faces first road test against the North Carolina State Wolfpack
MX RedBud fans - campers cropped out beer cans.JPG
“If you build it, they will come": SuperMotocross playoffs highlight trackside camping in inaugural season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_kansas_230907.jpg
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
nbc_nas_mm_darlingtonrecap_230907.jpg
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
MPX.jpg
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1

September 7, 2023 01:14 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
nbc_golf_dpirishtourrnd1_2309007.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyrydercup_230904.jpg
15:25
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_donaldinterview_230904.jpg
8:53
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
USATSI_21282120_copy.jpg
4:55
How Europe stacks up against U.S. at Ryder Cup
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
nbc_golf_ryderaberg_230904.jpg
3:23
Donald selects Aberg to 2023 Ryder Cup team
nbc_gold_rydernicolai_230904.jpg
3:06
Donald selects Hojgaard to 2023 Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_ryderstraka_230904.jpg
3:34
Donald selects Straka to 2023 Ryder Cup team
