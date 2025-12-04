 Skip navigation
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin expected to miss rest of NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_nba_mannixoncp3_251203.jpg
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road

Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin expected to miss rest of NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_nba_mannixoncp3_251203.jpg
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road

McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne

December 3, 2025 08:41 PM
Rory McIlroy talks about his 'roller coaster' opening round at the Crown Australian Open, discussing the windy conditions and more.

nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd4hl_251116.jpg
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyintr_251113.jpg
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
nbc_golf_abergacevod_251106.jpg
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

nbc_nba_mannixoncp3_251203.jpg
02:25
Mannix: Paul no longer worth aggravation for LAC
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
02:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
02:25
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251203.jpg
01:36
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livplayersintv_251203.jpg
02:57
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livvssun_postgame_251203.jpg
05:11
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_burvcphlV3_251203.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_johnson_251203.jpg
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
nbc_cfb_nwwrigley_251203.jpg
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_roto_bosjbrown_251203.jpg
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston