Top News

Kyle Busch damaged car Kansas.jpg
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Practice
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
nbc_cfb_pennstsingletontd3_230909.jpg
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware

Watch Now

Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 3

September 9, 2023 12:55 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenrd3hl_230909.jpg
12:16
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_irish_230908.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory_230908v3.jpg
1:28
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpirishtourrnd1_2309007.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyrydercup_230904.jpg
15:25
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_donaldinterview_230904.jpg
8:53
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
USATSI_21282120_copy.jpg
4:55
How Europe stacks up against U.S. at Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
Now Playing