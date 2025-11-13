 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
FLEX Finder Week 11: Fire up Christian Watson vs. Giants
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz
Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report: Austin Reaves returns, Ace Bailey joins the starting lineup
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_pft_jjmcdev_251113.jpg
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
nbc_pft_laddmcconkeyintvv2_251113.jpg
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
FLEX Finder Week 11: Fire up Christian Watson vs. Giants
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz
Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report: Austin Reaves returns, Ace Bailey joins the starting lineup
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_pft_jjmcdev_251113.jpg
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
nbc_pft_laddmcconkeyintvv2_251113.jpg
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded

November 13, 2025 09:45 AM
Rory McIlroy gives his verdict after round one of the DP World Tour Championship, finishing tied for third at six under par.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_abergacevod_251106.jpg
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
rorynewthumb.jpg
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
nbc_golf_dpwtindiafinalrd_251019.jpg
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
nbc_golf_dpwtindiard2_251018.jpg
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
nbc_golf_holedamage_251018.jpg
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_pft_jjmcdev_251113.jpg
11:55
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
nbc_pft_laddmcconkeyintvv2_251113.jpg
13:55
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
nbc_pft_jetspatsstorylines_251113.jpg
10:57
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
nbc_pft_brownonoffense_251113.jpg
07:45
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
nbc_pft_russellwilson_251113.jpg
02:29
Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_251113.jpg
02:54
How Winston stayed ready for opportunity to start
nbc_pft_brownmessagefantasyowners_251113.jpg
09:03
Brown tells fantasy owners, ‘Get rid of me’
nbc_nba_clippersvsnuggets_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
nbc_nba_atlsac_251112.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
nbc_nba_okcandlakers_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
nbc_cbb_bittlehlintv_251112.jpg
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
nbc_nba_hornetsvsbucks_251112.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
nbc_cbb_sdsvore_251112.jpg
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
nbc_nba_phxvdalv2_251112.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
nbc_nba_porvnov2_251112.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Sharpe, Avdija lead POR to win vs. NO
warrios_spurs.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
nbc_nba_wizardsvrockets_251112.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
nbc_nba_heatvscavs_251112.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
nbc_nba_orlvnyykv3_251112.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic hand Knicks first home loss
celtics_grizzlies.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
piston_bulls.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
smith_mental_health.jpg
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
braden_smith_720x405_2466028099774.jpg
05:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
nbc_sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_strong_251112.jpg
02:03
Strong continues to break out for Rutgers
nbc_dls_nbarundown_251112.jpg
07:30
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers