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Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar expected to miss a few games with upper-body injury

  
Published April 1, 2026 11:21 AM
Cale Makar

Mar 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ron Chenoy/Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without defenseman Cale Makar for a few games after he suffered an upper-body injury in a win over Calgary.

Coach Jared Bednar said during his show on Altitude radio that Makar is “going to be OK. He’s going to miss some time here. Nothing serious, though.” The Avalanche host the Vancouver Canucks as they try to move closer to clinching the league’s best record.

Makar appeared to be hurt when he was hit along the boards in the second period of a 9-2 win over the Flames. He finished with three assists despite not playing in the third period.

“The best thing to do is shut him down and rest him here for a few games,” Bednar said on his show. “There’s nothing that we’re overly concerned about.”

Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, is third among defensemen this season with 75 points (20 goals, 55 assists).