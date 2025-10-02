 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Creighton v St. John's
Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules
Ohio State v Washington
How to watch Minnesota vs No. 1 Ohio State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

collinsthumbnail.jpg
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelistep2v2_251001.jpg
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
nbc_ffhh_qblovelistep2_251001.jpg
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links

October 2, 2025 12:07 PM
Tommy Fleetwood discusses his performance so far at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while also detailing the quick shift of the environment after winning the Ryder Cup.
nbc_golf_fleetwoodint_251002.jpg
2:30
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hattonint_251002.jpg
1:48
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
4:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
6:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
2:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
4:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinal_250914.jpg
11:58
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_norenwinvod_250914.jpg
3:48
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryeagleVOD_250914.jpg
0:54
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
Now Playing
hatton_bmw_rd_3_1920.png
8:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing

nbc_golf_bmwr2_250912.jpg
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
01:33
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
11:29
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_irishd4ehl_250907.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_roryintd4_250907.jpg
03:48
McIlroy: ‘This is a really special day’
nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
rory_putt.jpg
02:32
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
nbc_golf_cabreraaceVOD_250907.jpg
01:04
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
nbc_golf_irishd3ehl_250906.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_roryintv_250906.jpg
02:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
13:06
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
rory_mcilroy_round_2.jpg
02:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score

collinsthumbnail.jpg
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelistep2v2_251001.jpg
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
nbc_ffhh_qblovelistep2_251001.jpg
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
judkinsthumbnail.jpg
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
smiththumbnail.jpg
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
masonthumbnail.jpg
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
last_call_raw.jpg
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251002.jpg
07:15
Spartans, Bulldogs are underdogs to back in Week 6
nbc_rtf_miamifsu_251002.jpg
04:43
Miami vs. FSU is ‘clearly the game of the day’
nbc_rtf_ttechhouston_251002.jpg
02:56
Can Houston avoid getting bulldozed by Texas Tech?
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
02:16
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
nbc_rtf_petrinoarkansas_251002.jpg
07:10
Petrino back to Arkansas in ‘most ridiculous’ move
nbc_rtf_cfbdynasty_251002.jpg
03:57
Kiffin is right: The CFB dynasty era is over
nbc_csu_detvscin_251002.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 5 preview: Lions vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_tbvssea_251002.jpg
02:13
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_kcvsjax_251002.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 5 preview: Chiefs vs. Jaguars
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251002.jpg
04:16
Will Arch get right with big game vs. Florida?
nbc_rtf_vandybama_251002.jpg
04:04
Vandy could live to rue smack talk vs. Alabama
brownthumbnailpreview.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Broncos vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_dalvsnyj_251002.jpg
02:48
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Jets
nbc_roto_btenevbuf_251002.jpg
02:03
Take the over on total points for Patriots-Bills
nbc_roto_btenlds_251002.jpg
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
nbc_roto_btehouvbal_2501002.jpg
02:27
Texans can burn Raven’s ‘decimated’ defense
nbc_csu_miavscar_251002.jpg
03:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_btemvpnfl_251002.jpg
02:07
Pricing the NFL MVP market beyond Allen
nbc_csu_lvvsind_251002.jpg
03:20
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Colts
dartbriangiantsnewyorkthumbnail.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Saints
nbc_csu_houvsbal_251002.jpg
04:32
NFL Week 5 preview: Texans vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns