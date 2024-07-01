 Skip navigation
Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3ehl_240701.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 3
morganstickneythumbnail.jpg
Stickney breaks world record at Paralympic Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What Darbon's appointment means for golf's future

July 1, 2024 12:47 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discus Mark Darbon's appointment as Chief Executive of the R&A and more on the future of LIV Golf.
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
8:38
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
8:21
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
6:34
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_golf_blandinterview_240701.jpg
2:54
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is ‘very special’
nbc_golf_gcpod_camyoung_240701.jpg
5:27
Young ‘needs help’ to find first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bhatiareaxv2_240630.jpg
4:14
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
nbc_golf_rmcrd4_240630.jpg
9:27
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_davisreax_240630.jpg
6:52
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd4hl_240630.jpg
6:34
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
9:05
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
