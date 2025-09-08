Watch Now
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
Roger Maltbie joins Golf Today to talk about covering the Walker Cup and the environment at Cypress Point for the U.S. Team's win.
Up Next
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
McIlroy having 'the best season of his career'
Ewan Murray joins Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's heroics throughout the 2025 season and how his Masters victory has helped him in pressure-cooker situations before analyzing Europe's chances at the Ryder Cup.
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
Roger Maltbie joins Golf Today to talk about covering the Walker Cup and the environment at Cypress Point for the U.S. Team's win.
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
On the Golf Today Roundtable, the group discusses the PGA Tour fall schedule, Team Europe closing the gap to Team USA and how logistics for a Ryder Cup visit from President Donald Trump may affect the fan experience.
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart's 'heroes'
Motocross analyst James Stewart joins Golf Today for his thoughts on playoff structure for individual sports, how his perspective has changed as a broadcaster, and why the likes of Tommy Fleetwood are his "heroes."
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
Kisner: Bradley has done 'admirable job' as leader
U.S. Ryder Cup Vice Captain, Kevin Kisner, joins Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley's "admirable" leadership as Ryder Cup captain and why the FedExCup Playoff format produced better drama at the Tour Championship.
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
Henderson's win on home soil has 'massive' impact
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss the "massive" impact of Brooke Henderson's CPKC Women's Open win on home soil in Canada and how the LPGA can "better showcase" storylines.
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the hottest question in the sport of golf right now, debating whether or not captain Keegan Bradley will pick himself for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
Tragedy struck Apalachee High School in 2024 when an active shooter stormed the halls, but a hero rose in coach David Phenix, who was wounded twice before shutting his classroom door and keeping students safe.
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp joins Eamon Lynch to discuss the introduction of the Future Competition Committee, the schedule priorities moving forward, negotiations with PIF and more.