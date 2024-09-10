 Skip navigation
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsv2_240910.jpg
SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments
nbc_roto_rfskincaid_240910.jpg
Bills’ offense an ‘inconsistent ride’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfscousins_240910.jpg
Is panic warranted for Falcons’ Cousins?

Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’

SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments
Bills’ offense an ‘inconsistent ride’ in fantasy
Is panic warranted for Falcons’ Cousins?

Lee doesn't 'remember much' from 2015 Solheim Cup

September 10, 2024 04:16 PM
Alison Lee spoke to the media ahead of her 2024 Solheim Cup appearance, discussing what she remembers from her experience on the team in the 2015 Solheim Cup.
3:17
Lee doesn’t ‘remember much’ from 2015 Solheim Cup
5:03
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Now Playing
6:08
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
Now Playing
2:49
Auburn is team to watch this 2024 NCAA golf season
Now Playing
9:44
Team USA an ‘underdog’ vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
Now Playing
7:07
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
7:52
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Now Playing
9:44
Lee ready to ‘dig deep’ in first Presidents Cup
