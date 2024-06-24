Watch Now
Yang's KPMG win 'a celebration for the whole tour'
Beth Ann Nichols stops by Golf Today to chat about Amy Yang's fantastic performance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson's ambiguity about her retirement plans and more.
Beth Ann Nichols stops by Golf Today to chat about Amy Yang's fantastic performance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson's ambiguity about her retirement plans and more.
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is lapping the PGA Tour field due to skill, but his laid-back nature may also discourage competitors from attacking him with a true edge.
How YouTube has changed DeChambeau’s perception
Garrett Clark and Tom "Bubbie" Broders from Good Good Golf join Golf Today ahead of the Midwest Open to unpack Bryson DeChambeau's play in the 2024 U.S. Open.
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
Jaime Diaz joins the Golf Today set to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's "tragedy" in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
Bryson DeChambeau joins the TODAY Show fresh off his U.S. Open win in Pinehurst, North Carolina to discuss his 55-yard bunker shot and the inspiration his late father played in the major win.
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg headline the Aon Next 10 ahead of the Travelers Championship and Robert MacIntyre sits atop the Aon Swing 5.
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.