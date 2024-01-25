Watch Now
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap announces he's turning pro and will debut at Pebble Beach following an historic PGA Tour victory at the American Express Tournament.
Titleist Director of Product Marketing Tom Fisher discusses the visual changes to the Titleist clubs and new products during the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap announces he's turning pro and will debut at Pebble Beach following an historic PGA Tour victory at the American Express Tournament.
Callaway Senior Director of Brand and Product Management Dave Neville gives a look at Callaway's latest line of drivers and irons at the PGA Show.
Bailey Chamblee previews new lines of trending golf shoes in 2024.
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and other PGA Tour stars discuss Tiger Woods' many great moments at Torrey Pine ahead of the upcoming Farmer's Insurance Open.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Sketchers Senior Director of Product Development, Ben Stewart, join Golf Today to showcase what's new from the shoe brand in 2024 and the biggest benefits from
Dr. Jeremy James, founder and CEO of GolfForever, and Justin Leonard discuss how the product is helping improve a golfer's flexibility and movement to get the most out of their swing.
Jeremy Stone, Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball Marketing, joins Golf Today to showcase their new line of AVX, Tour Soft, and TruFeel golf balls and how they can improve their customer's overall game..
J.R Smith joins Golf Today from the PGA Show to discuss the transition from basketball to golf, Nick Dunlap's success as an amateur on the pro level and what he is looking forward to at the show.